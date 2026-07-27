TDAP officials address stakeholders during the maize export seminar in Okara.

A TDAP-led seminar urged farmers and exporters to adopt Good Agricultural Practices and meet phytosanitary standards to unlock new export opportunities in China.

OKARA: Pakistan maize exports received a major boost as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a seminar on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and strategies to address Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) compliance, helping farmers and exporters prepare for expanding international markets.

The seminar, held in Okara in collaboration with the Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides Wing, Agriculture Department Punjab, brought together farmers, exporters, traders, pesticide dealers, researchers, and industry stakeholders to improve the production of export-quality maize and strengthen compliance with global food safety standards.

China opens new opportunities for Pakistani maize

A major focus of the seminar was China’s recent approval of maize imports from Pakistan under a dedicated phytosanitary protocol.

Addressing participants, TDAP Director General (Agro & Food Division) described the agreement as a significant milestone that could expand Pakistan’s agricultural exports and diversify export destinations.

He explained that the protocol permits the export of non-planting maize for processing and requires strict compliance with phytosanitary regulations, including grower registration, enterprise approval, field monitoring, pest management, cleaning, packaging, labelling, and pre-export certification.

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Exporters urged to complete GACC registration

The TDAP official stressed that only maize produced by registered growers and processed by enterprises approved by both Pakistani authorities and China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) would qualify for export.

He also urged eligible exporters to complete their GACC registration promptly so Pakistan could fully benefit from the newly opened Chinese market.

Experts discuss GAP and MRL compliance

Representatives from Pakistan’s Trade Missions in China and Vietnam joined the seminar virtually and briefed participants on market requirements and export opportunities.

Technical experts from TDAP, the Department of Plant Protection (DPP/NAFSA), and the Maize & Millets Research Institute (MMRI) delivered presentations on Good Agricultural Practices, MRL compliance, aflatoxin control, Khapra beetle management, post-harvest handling, and GACC registration procedures.

Specialists from Vietnam, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka also shared regional experiences and best practices for improving maize quality and export competitiveness.

TDAP reinforces export development efforts

The seminar concluded with a strong appeal for farmers to adopt internationally accepted agricultural practices and for exporters to comply with food safety and phytosanitary requirements.

TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural exports through awareness programmes, capacity building, and close collaboration with provincial agriculture departments, research institutions, the Department of Plant Protection, and international partners.

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