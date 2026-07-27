The international trade fair organizer promoted its flagship exhibitions, helping Pakistani textile and industrial businesses connect with buyers and expand into global markets.

KARACHI, July 27, 2026: Messe Frankfurt Pakistan highlighted international business opportunities for Pakistan’s textile and industrial sectors during Expo Faisalabad 2026, held from July 24 to 26 at the Expo Centre Lahore.

Organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), the three-day exhibition brought together businesses, manufacturers, exporters, and industry stakeholders to strengthen trade and investment opportunities.

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During the event, the Messe Frankfurt Pakistan team promoted its internationally recognized textile exhibitions, including Heimtextil, Texworld Paris, Texworld USA, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics & Yarn Expo, Techtextil & Texprocess, and VIATT. Moreover, company representatives highlighted how these global trade fairs can help Pakistani businesses connect with international buyers and enter new export markets.

Messe Frankfurt is one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, providing platforms that encourage business networking, sourcing, innovation, and international collaboration. Furthermore, its exhibitions offer companies opportunities to showcase products, build partnerships, and explore emerging market trends.

The company thanked the organizers of Expo Faisalabad 2026 and the visitors who engaged with its team throughout the exhibition. It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s textile and industrial sectors by connecting local businesses with global markets through its international exhibitions.

The participation reflects Messe Frankfurt Pakistan’s continued efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s export potential and promote international trade partnerships for the country’s manufacturing industry.

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