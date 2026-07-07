Textile Asia: Messe Frankfurt Strengthens Global Textile Partnerships at Textile Asia 2026

Textile Asia once again served as a major platform for international textile collaboration as Messe Frankfurt participated in the 32nd Textile Asia International Exhibition 2026, held from 4 to 6 July at the Expo Centre Lahore.

The exhibition brought together more than 2,000 international brands and over 425 companies from eight countries, reinforcing its position as one of Pakistan’s largest trade events for textile machinery, technology, fabrics, garments, accessories, and related industries.

Philately: Pakistan’s Arif Balgamwala Wins Historic Gold at Macao 2026 World Stamp Exhibition

As one of the world’s leading organisers of textile trade fairs, Messe Frankfurt used the exhibition to connect with manufacturers, exporters, buyers, designers, and industry professionals. The organisation showcased opportunities available through its globally recognised exhibitions, including Heimtextil, Texworld, Texprocess, and Apparel Sourcing, which help businesses access new markets, identify industry trends, and expand international networks.

Throughout the three-day event, Messe Frankfurt held meetings with industry leaders, business partners, and prospective exhibitors interested in joining its international textile exhibitions. The discussions focused on strengthening commercial partnerships, encouraging global cooperation, and addressing key industry priorities such as innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement.

The organisation welcomed the strong response from Pakistani stakeholders and expressed confidence in the continued participation of Pakistani companies at its international exhibitions, further supporting the country’s textile sector in reaching global markets.

Follow THE AZB