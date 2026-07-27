A birdwatcher uses an AI-powered app to identify birds during an outdoor nature walk.

AI-powered tools like Merlin Bird ID and Lifer are making birdwatching more accessible, attracting younger users while supporting conservation and outdoor exploration.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026: Bird ID apps are transforming birdwatching by using artificial intelligence to identify species through photos and sounds, helping millions of people—especially younger generations—discover nature with just a smartphone.

For 26-year-old Megan Szostak, birdwatching began in childhood after she inherited her grandfather’s binoculars. Today, she combines traditional birding with modern technology by using Merlin Bird ID, an app developed by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology.

Megan says the app has become an essential part of her birdwatching routine. Moreover, she believes it makes the hobby more welcoming for beginners who simply want to learn about the natural world.

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Merlin Bird ID has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. According to Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, the app has recorded 12 million downloads in 2026, bringing its total downloads to 42 million worldwide.

The app first launched in 2014 and initially identified about 285 common bird species from photographs. Today, artificial intelligence enables it to recognize nearly 11,000 bird species, covering almost every known bird in the world.

Developers credit the app’s success to advances in AI and the contributions of birdwatchers who upload millions of photos and audio recordings. Consequently, the technology continues to improve as its database expands.

Merlin’s Sound ID feature has also become one of its most popular tools. It has completed more than 4.4 billion bird identifications by analyzing bird songs and calls.

Other bird identification platforms are also gaining popularity. Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower reports that the Birda app has seen a 31% increase in downloads this year, reflecting growing public interest in birdwatching.

Experts say younger people, particularly Generation Z, are helping drive this trend. Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have encouraged users to share bird sightings, making birdwatching more accessible and engaging.

Software engineer Sam Lewis took the idea a step further by creating Lifer, a bird identification app that adds game-like features. Users collect digital cards for every bird they identify, with rewards based on image quality, rarity, and observation records.

Lewis said the concept was inspired by games such as Pokémon Go, encouraging users to explore nature while learning about wildlife. At the same time, Lifer protects vulnerable species by hiding the exact locations of rare breeding birds during sensitive periods.

The app also contributes observation records to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF), supporting international biodiversity research and conservation efforts.

Although experienced birdwatchers caution that AI apps do not always identify birds correctly, experts agree they have made birdwatching easier for newcomers. Furthermore, developers say the goal is not to replace traditional birding skills but to encourage more people to spend time outdoors and appreciate wildlife.

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