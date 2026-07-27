Representatives of Meezan Bank and Risk Associates during the PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification presentation ceremony.

The Islamic bank achieves the latest global payment security standard, reinforcing customer data protection and cybersecurity across its digital banking services.

KARACHI, July 27, 2026: PCI DSS certification has strengthened Meezan Bank’s commitment to payment security after Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank successfully achieved PCI DSS v4.0.1 compliance following an independent assessment by Risk Associates, a globally recognized PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA).

The certification demonstrates the Bank’s continued focus on protecting cardholder data and maintaining robust security controls across its expanding digital banking and payment ecosystem. Moreover, it reflects Meezan Bank’s commitment to adopting internationally recognized cybersecurity standards while delivering secure and reliable banking services.

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Dr. Aftab Rizvi, Chairman of Risk Associates Group, and Navaid Naqvi, CEO and Country Head of Risk Associates Pakistan, formally presented the PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance in the presence of Fahd Azam, Chief Information Security Officer at Meezan Bank.

The ceremony also brought together senior representatives from both organizations, including Kashif Ali, Head of Business Development at Risk Associates, and Syed Tariq Hassan, Chief Risk Officer at Meezan Bank.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Aftab Rizvi said the certification reflects Meezan Bank’s proactive approach to payment security and regulatory compliance. Furthermore, he noted that as Pakistan’s financial sector continues its digital transformation, internationally recognized security standards remain essential for strengthening customer confidence and protecting sensitive financial information.

Fahd Azam said achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification reinforces Meezan Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of payment security and customer data protection. He also appreciated the Risk Associates team for its technical expertise throughout the assessment process and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to continuously enhancing its cybersecurity framework.

Navaid Naqvi added that the certification highlights Meezan Bank’s strong focus on cybersecurity, governance, and customer data protection. In addition, he said aligning security practices with international standards further strengthens trust in the Bank’s growing digital banking services.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, PCI DSS compliance remains a key global benchmark for protecting payment information, reducing security risks, and enhancing the resilience of Pakistan’s financial sector.

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