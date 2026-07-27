HOUSTON, Texas, July 27, 2026: Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, the recipient of Pakistan’s prestigious Sitara-e-Khidmat (Star of Service), received a grand civic tribute in Houston as more than 400 distinguished guests gathered to celebrate his lifelong humanitarian and community service.

The National Civilian Honor Celebration took place at the Hilton Houston Post Oak and was jointly hosted by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, Sister Cities of Houston, the Host Committee led by Syed Javaid Anwar, and the Organizing Committee. The event welcomed elected officials, diplomats, business leaders, faith leaders, media representatives, and members of the Pakistani-American community from across the United States.

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Opening the ceremony, Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry congratulated Muhammad Saeed Sheikh on receiving the Sitara-e-Khidmat from the President of Pakistan. He praised Sheikh’s more than four decades of humanitarian leadership and his efforts to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the United States. He said the award reflects Pakistan’s appreciation for Sheikh’s exceptional public service.

James Post, President of Sister Cities of Houston, highlighted Sheikh’s role in strengthening the Houston-Karachi partnership through cultural exchanges, community engagement, and people-to-people diplomacy. Moreover, he praised Sheikh’s commitment to building lasting international friendships.

Chief Host Syed Javaid Anwar introduced Houston Mayor John Whitmire and described Sheikh as a leader known for integrity, humility, and unwavering dedication. He reflected on their friendship of more than 20 years and applauded the Government of Pakistan for recognizing Sheikh’s extraordinary contributions with one of the country’s highest civilian honors. Furthermore, he thanked the host committee, organizers, sponsors, volunteers, and community members for making the celebration possible.

In his keynote address, Mayor John Whitmire described Muhammad Saeed Sheikh as “a true star of the City of Houston.” He praised Sheikh’s 45 years of humanitarian work, including disaster relief, annual Houston Iftar gatherings, interfaith outreach, and numerous community development initiatives. The mayor then presented an official City of Houston Proclamation declaring July 21 as “Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Day.” In addition, Whitmire announced his intention to visit Pakistan with Sheikh during his next term to strengthen relations between Houston and Pakistan.

Sheikh’s son, Muhammad Samee Sheikh, introduced his father by reflecting on his lifelong commitment to public service and compassionate leadership. Guests also watched a documentary showcasing Sheikh’s humanitarian journey and decades of volunteer work in the United States and abroad.

During his acceptance speech, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh thanked the President of Pakistan for awarding him the Sitara-e-Khidmat. He said the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Creed, “Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life,” has guided his mission for more than 45 years. He also highlighted his work with Pakistan Jaycees, the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA, the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, the Alliance for Disaster Relief, Houston Iftar, and several humanitarian initiatives.

Sheikh emphasized that the honor belongs to thousands of volunteers, donors, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders who have served alongside him. He dedicated the award to everyone who quietly works to improve the lives of others through selfless service.

Finally, Sheikh thanked the President and Government of Pakistan, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, Mayor John Whitmire, Syed Javaid Anwar, the organizing committees, Sister Cities of Houston, elected officials, sponsors, volunteers, media representatives, and the Pakistani-American community for their continued support throughout his journey.

The evening concluded with a standing ovation as guests celebrated Muhammad Saeed Sheikh’s remarkable legacy of public service. The event also highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the United States while reinforcing the shared values of humanitarian service and community leadership. Dr. Aisha Khattak moderated the ceremony.

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