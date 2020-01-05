ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan would play the role of a peacemaker and not take sides in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Talking to private news channels, he said Pakistan has defeated and eliminated terrorism on its territory and would not allow its soil to be used against any other country.

Major General Asif Ghafoor rubbished the claims made by Indian media that Pakistan’s policy towards Iran has changed in the wake of resumption of US military training programme for Pakistan Army as mere propaganda and fake news.

He said Islamabad and Washington had been in talks for the last four or five months over the issue and linking it as Pakistan aligning with the United States is Indian propaganda.

He said the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said that the region is making progress towards peace from a very bad situation and the Baghdad incident would be detrimental to the peace efforts.

He said Pakistan has an important role with regard to regional security and Afghan peace process, and it does not want to see another conflict in this region.

