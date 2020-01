KARACHI – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is playing pivotal role to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Talking to newsmen in Sialkot today (Monday), she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as ambassador of peace.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices to restore peace in the region.

