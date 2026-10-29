Pakistan–Türkiye Trade talks in Bursa focus on investment, agriculture and stronger business partnerships

FPCCI Vice President Qurrat-ul-Ain leads Pakistani business delegation to Bursa Commodity Exchange, focusing on the USD 5 billion bilateral trade target and partnerships in agriculture, food processing and allied industries.

BURSA, TÜRK?YE: Pakistan and Türkiye are seeking to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, with a Pakistani business delegation visiting the Bursa Commodity Exchange to explore new commercial opportunities and expand business partnerships.

Qurrat-ul-Ain, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Chairperson of the Women Special Initiative – UBG, led the delegation for a meeting with ?brahim Özhan, Chairman of the Bursa Commodity Exchange.

The discussions focused on advancing the shared ambition of achieving USD 5 billion in bilateral trade. Participants also explored investment opportunities and stronger business-to-business (B2B) partnerships, particularly in agriculture, food processing and related industries.

Focus on Trade and Investment

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to translate the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye into stronger commercial ties.

Both countries have opportunities to expand business engagement, encourage investment and develop partnerships across key economic sectors. Agriculture and food processing featured prominently in the discussions, alongside other allied industries.

Qurrat-ul-Ain emphasised the importance of turning diplomatic goodwill into practical outcomes through increased trade, investment and direct business cooperation.

Bursa Commodity Exchange Leadership Participates

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Mehmet Korkmaz, Board Member Erdinç Bayrakç?, Council Member Hakan Avcu and Secretary General Fahmi Y?ld?z.

Qurrat-ul-Ain appreciated their participation and engagement during the discussions.

She also expressed special gratitude to Ahmet Khan, Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor, for his coordination, facilitation and continued efforts to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

Building a Shared Economic Future

Qurrat-ul-Ain said Pakistan and Türkiye shared not only a historic friendship but also significant opportunities for future economic cooperation.

She highlighted the need to convert bilateral goodwill into sustainable business partnerships, increased investment and commercial opportunities that benefit both countries.

The delegation’s engagement with the Bursa Commodity Exchange forms part of broader efforts to strengthen links between Pakistani and Turkish businesses and advance the shared USD 5 billion bilateral trade ambition.

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