Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade discussions at KCCI focus on removing barriers and expanding bilateral exports

Sri Lanka’s Consul General urges both countries to remove trade barriers and improve market access, while KCCI President Talat Mahmood highlights opportunities in pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering and food processing.

KARACHI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka must remove trade barriers and strengthen business cooperation to unlock their bilateral trade potential, Sri Lanka’s Consul General in Karachi, P.K. Sanjeewa Pattiwila, has said.

Speaking during a visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Pattiwila noted that trade between the two countries remained below its potential despite the bilateral trade agreement signed in 2005 and duty-free access available to both sides.

He urged both governments to address technical barriers, review restrictive measures and encourage direct engagement between businesses. He said a more proactive approach could improve market access and create fresh commercial opportunities.

“In the business world, we cannot always remain on the defensive. We must proactively pursue markets and break down barriers to unlock the true potential of bilateral trade,” he emphasised.

KCCI President Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President Aslam Pakhali, Vice President Atif Jamil Ur Rahman, Ex-Officio Rehan Hanif and members of the chamber’s Executive Committee attended the meeting.

Trade Imbalance Highlights Scope for Growth

Pattiwila highlighted the imbalance in bilateral trade. He said Pakistan’s exports to Sri Lanka stood at approximately US$450 million, while Sri Lanka’s exports to Pakistan totalled around US$90 million.

Pakistan supplies Sri Lanka with various industrial products, including cement and heavy materials. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka exports betel leaves, electrical and electronic products, finished textile garments and, more recently, pineapples to Pakistan.

The Consul General said both countries could diversify their export products and explore new areas of demand. He encouraged Pakistani businesses to identify emerging opportunities in the Sri Lankan market.

He also offered to help KCCI members establish trade contacts and resolve difficulties affecting commercial activities.

Consul General Urges Removal of Trade Barriers

Pattiwila said technical restrictions and additional taxes continued to affect market access despite the existing bilateral trade framework.

He called on businesses and government authorities in both countries to engage in constructive dialogue and identify practical solutions.

He cited the facilitation of pineapple exports as an example of how targeted engagement could help overcome obstacles and open new markets.

The Consul General also reaffirmed his willingness to assist Pakistani businesses with trade-related engagement and visa matters. He encouraged KCCI members to contact the Sri Lankan Consulate whenever they needed support.

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KCCI Seeks Stronger Business Cooperation

Welcoming the Consul General, KCCI President Talat Mahmood reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to strengthening economic and commercial relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said closer cooperation between the two countries’ business communities could help expand bilateral exports, promote investment and address trade-related challenges.

Mahmood appreciated the Sri Lankan Consulate’s role in facilitating business engagement and building stronger links between Pakistani and Sri Lankan companies. He assured Pattiwila that KCCI would continue working with the Consulate to advance commercial cooperation.

He added that both institutions had a shared responsibility to connect businesses, identify opportunities and turn trade potential into measurable results.

Recent KCCI Visit to Sri Lanka Opens New Avenues

Mahmood referred to a recent KCCI delegation visit to Sri Lanka led by former Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza and accompanied by Aslam Pakhali.

He appreciated the support provided by the Sri Lankan Consulate, which helped the delegation conduct successful business engagements.

The KCCI president also called for fuller use of the existing freight trade agreement between the two countries. He said improved facilitation and stronger business-to-business interaction could help increase trade flows.

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Engineering Offer Opportunities

Mahmood identified several sectors with potential for joint ventures and commercial cooperation. These include pharmaceuticals, textiles, rubber products, plastics, engineering goods, surgical instruments and food processing.

He urged Karachi’s business community to explore these sectors actively and focus on expanding Pakistan’s exports to Sri Lanka.

“I want to see the available potential translated into tangible results on the ground. Our objective should be to turn these opportunities into real business activity and stronger exports,” he emphasised.

Both sides expressed their commitment to continued coordination, improved trade facilitation and closer engagement between businesses. Greater cooperation, they said, could help address existing barriers and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

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