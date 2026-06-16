The German Red Cross and Pakistan Red Crescent Society marked the completion of a humanitarian partnership chapter after 43 years of collaboration in Pakistan. The Closing and Transition Ceremony took place at the PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad and brought together diplomats, humanitarian leaders, volunteers, and community representatives.

The event reflected decades of joint work in disaster response, health services, climate resilience, water and sanitation programs, and anticipatory action. Moreover, participants emphasized that while the operational mission is ending, cooperation and humanitarian engagement are expected to continue through future collaboration.

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German Red Cross Partnership Celebrated

The ceremony welcomed senior representatives from both organizations and international humanitarian partners. Among the distinguished guests were German Ambassador Ms. Ina Lepel, PRCS Chairperson Mrs. Farzhana Naek, and a delegation from German Red Cross Headquarters in Berlin.

During her remarks, Ina Lepel highlighted the long-term impact of the partnership across Pakistan. She stated that humanitarian cooperation delivered life-saving support and created stronger preparedness systems for vulnerable communities. Furthermore, she noted that climate-related challenges continue to increase the importance of resilience and anticipatory action.

Participants also acknowledged the role of volunteers and field teams whose efforts supported local communities over several decades.

PRCS Leadership Reflects Partnership

Chairperson Farzhana Naek expressed appreciation for the support provided by the German Red Cross throughout the partnership. She stated that cooperation strengthened PRCS capabilities in disaster management, climate initiatives, healthcare delivery, and community resilience.

She also emphasized that humanitarian values remain central to future collaboration. Therefore, the transition was presented not as an ending but as an evolution of a longstanding relationship.

Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan highlighted key achievements and thanked partners for strengthening humanitarian services across Pakistan. In addition, he recognized contributions that improved local preparedness and supported sustainable community development.

German Red Cross Highlights Shared Mission

Speaking during the ceremony, Marc-André Souvignier described the relationship as an example of trust and shared humanitarian principles. According to his remarks, joint initiatives created meaningful outcomes in disaster response, climate adaptation, and resilience programs.

Meanwhile, German Red Cross Head of Office in Pakistan, Asif Aman, reportedly said that although the office mission is concluding, the partnership remains active and future-oriented. He described the transition as the beginning of another collaborative phase focused on serving vulnerable communities.

The event also included appreciation for former and current staff members whose contributions supported humanitarian goals across Pakistan.

Communities Share Humanitarian Impact

Community representatives from Swat and Punjab shared experiences from programs implemented jointly by PRCS and German Red Cross. According to participants, these initiatives strengthened infrastructure, improved preparedness, and increased local resilience.

Additionally, a cultural role play highlighted traditions from Pakistan and Germany and received positive feedback from attendees. The ceremony concluded with appreciation certificates presented to current and former German Red Cross staff in recognition of their humanitarian service.

The closing event represented both recognition of a long-standing partnership and anticipation for continued humanitarian cooperation in the years ahead.