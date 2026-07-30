Governor Nehal Hashmi and British Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne agree to deepen bilateral collaboration through investment, youth sports, education and AI initiatives.

KARACHI: Pakistan-UK cooperation received fresh momentum on Thursday as Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met newly appointed British Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne to discuss expanding collaboration in trade, investment, education and football.

The meeting, held at the Governor House, was also attended by Deputy Head of Mission at the British High Commission, Tom Burge. Both sides reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and explored new opportunities for economic and cultural cooperation.

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Governor Hashmi congratulated Blackburne on assuming her new role and wished her success in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The discussions focused on promoting football through friendly matches between British clubs and Pakistani teams, coaching programmes and youth exchange initiatives. The governor said the United Kingdom’s football system serves as a global benchmark and that greater cooperation would help Pakistani players receive international-standard training while creating opportunities to showcase their talent.

He added that sports exchanges would strengthen people-to-people ties, encourage youth participation and promote healthy recreational activities across Pakistan.

The meeting also covered expanding cooperation in trade, investment and education. Governor Hashmi said both countries could benefit from stronger partnerships in these sectors and unlock new economic opportunities.

Deputy High Commissioner Alison Blackburne thanked the governor for the warm welcome and highlighted investment potential in Pakistan’s ports, agriculture, mining and mineral sectors. She also praised the governor’s efforts to promote artificial intelligence education for children and underprivileged communities.

Governor Hashmi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing partnership with the United Kingdom through closer engagement in economic development, education, technology and youth initiatives.

The meeting concluded with Blackburne signing the Governor House guest book and expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended during her first official visit.

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