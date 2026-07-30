Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike destroyed Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Gaza City.

Israeli military says it targeted a Hamas weapons facility inside a mosque, while Palestinian officials condemn the attack and report damage to a place of worship and nearby civilian shelters.

GAZA CITY: A Gaza mosque was destroyed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday after the Israeli military said it had targeted a Hamas weapons storage facility operating inside the building.

The strike hit the Al-Muttaqin Mosque, located near the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) building, where many displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.

Images from the scene showed flames, thick smoke, and extensive damage as residents searched through the rubble after the attack.

Israel Says Mosque Stored Weapons

The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the strike and alleged that Hamas had been using the mosque to store weapons.

Israeli authorities said the site served military purposes, making it a legitimate target.

Hamas has not publicly responded to the Israeli claim.

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Palestinian Officials Reject Israeli Claims

Amir Abu Al-Amrain, Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, said Israeli forces had completely destroyed the mosque.

He rejected Israel’s justification for the strike, calling the allegations false.

Al-Amrain urged the international community to take immediate action to protect mosques and other places of worship in Gaza.

UNESCO Reports Damage to Religious Sites

According to UNESCO, 164 cultural heritage sites in Gaza had sustained verified damage as of March 24, 2026, since the war began.

The damaged locations include 14 religious sites, highlighting the growing impact of the conflict on cultural and religious landmarks.

Air Strikes Continue Across Gaza

Al Jazeera correspondent Tareq Abu Azzoum reported that Israeli warplanes carried out multiple air strikes across central and northern Gaza.

He said authorities issued evacuation warnings before the attacks but allowed residents only a short time to leave the targeted areas.

Local resident Shehadeh Badawi questioned the effectiveness of the ceasefire, saying attacks continued across Gaza despite hopes for reduced violence.

Market Strike Leaves Casualties

In a separate incident, an Israeli strike hit a busy market in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Palestinian officials said one person was killed and at least 20 others were injured after the attack targeted a group of civilians.

Israel did not immediately comment on the reported strike.

Settler Violence Reported in the West Bank

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli settlers attacked a home in Abu Najim, near Bethlehem, forcing eight Palestinians to flee.

According to local residents, the attackers set the house on fire, torched a vehicle, and sprayed graffiti on the property before leaving.

Human rights groups have reported a rise in settler violence against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in recent months.

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