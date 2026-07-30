Players from eight countries will compete for a $41,000 prize purse as Pakistan aims to revive its squash legacy through top-level international competition.

The Pakistan Squash Championship will get underway in Karachi on Friday as 24 players from eight countries compete in the Pakistan Navy Fleet Club Open International Squash Championship. Organized by the Sindh Squash Association, the five-day tournament offers a total prize purse of $41,000 and will be staged at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan–Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

The championship has attracted leading players from Pakistan, Egypt, Switzerland, Japan, Malaysia, Brazil, Hong Kong and the United States, highlighting the event’s growing international profile. Tournament officials believe the competition will provide valuable exposure for Pakistani players while helping restore the country’s standing in world squash.

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Speaking ahead of the event, Pakistan Squash officials said national champion Noor Zaman enters the tournament as the top seed, while Muhammad Asim Khan has also secured direct entry into the main draw. The competition is scheduled to begin on July 31, with several high-profile international players expected to challenge for the title.

Addressing a press conference, former world champion Jahangir Khan, Sindh Squash Association President Adnan Asad, Commodore Ali Haider and Commander Inam Bajwa outlined the significance of the tournament for the sport’s future in Pakistan.

Adnan Asad said the association remains committed to providing local players with more opportunities to improve their international rankings by competing against top overseas professionals without leaving the country. He described the championship as an important step in rebuilding Pakistan’s presence on the global squash circuit.

The tournament features six players from Pakistan and nine from Egypt, alongside two competitors each from Switzerland, Japan and Malaysia. Brazil, Hong Kong and the United States are represented by one player each, creating a diverse and highly competitive field.

Jahangir Khan expressed hope that Pakistani players would qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics and once again compete for medals on the world’s biggest stage. However, he stressed that success would depend entirely on the dedication and hard work of the athletes themselves.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s squash heritage, Jahangir Khan praised the Pakistan Navy for its longstanding contribution to the sport. He recalled beginning his own career at the Fleet Club, describing it as a venue that played a pivotal role in producing legendary champions including Hashim Khan, Roshan Khan and himself.

Commodore Ali Haider reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to supporting sporting events across the country. He said promoting healthy activities remains an important part of the Navy’s broader contribution to society alongside its professional responsibilities.

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