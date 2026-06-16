INTEZAR, a thought-provoking theatrical adaptation inspired by Saadat Hassan Manto, was performed by Arts Council Pakistan at the DHA Suffa Auditorium on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The event brought together students and theatre enthusiasts for an engaging cultural experience centered on reflection and aspiration.

The performance explored the many forms of waiting that shape human life. Through powerful storytelling, INTEZAR examined expectations around education, careers, marriage, achievement, and dreams that remain unfinished. As a result, the themes connected strongly with students who continue to define their personal and professional journeys.

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INTEZAR Performance Engages Students

The theatrical presentation encouraged audiences to reflect on how patience and ambition influence everyday life. Throughout the performance, the narrative highlighted emotional experiences that many young people encounter while planning for the future.

Students of DHA Suffa University attended the event in large numbers and actively engaged with the performance. Moreover, the production created an opportunity for audiences to experience literature through a dynamic and immersive artistic format.

The event demonstrated how theatre can encourage discussion and inspire deeper thinking beyond the classroom.

Arts Council Pakistan Brings Literature Alive

Arts Council Pakistan used the performance to showcase the continued relevance of literary storytelling for younger audiences. By presenting themes rooted in human experiences, the production connected classic literary ideas with modern student life.

Additionally, the play reflected the institution’s broader efforts to encourage cultural engagement and artistic appreciation. Students experienced literature not only through reading but also through live performance and interpretation.

The presentation created a shared space for conversation around goals, uncertainty, and personal growth.

DHA Suffa University Supports Creative Expression

The event also highlighted DHA Suffa University’s commitment to promoting arts and literature alongside academic development. Cultural activities remain an important part of creating a well-rounded student environment.

Furthermore, theatre events such as INTEZAR provide students with opportunities to explore ideas, emotions, and social themes through creative expression.

By hosting performances that combine literature and stagecraft, the university continues to support meaningful artistic experiences for its student community.

The performance concluded with appreciation from attendees, many of whom reflected on how the themes of waiting and ambition relate directly to their own lives and future aspirations.