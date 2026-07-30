Feroz Natiq Khusro speaks during the launch of Band Aankhon Ke Peechay at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Writers, poets and scholars gathered at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to unveil Band Aankhon Ke Peechay, highlighting its significance in contemporary Urdu autobiographical literature.

The Feroz Khusro memoir Band Aankhon Ke Peechay (Behind Closed Eyes) was launched at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The Literary Committee (Fiction) organized the ceremony at the Josh Malihabadi Library. The event celebrated the life and literary work of poet, author, educationist and retired Squadron Leader Feroz Natiq Khusro.

Many well-known literary figures attended the launch. Prof. Sahar Ansari presided over the ceremony. Tariq Jameel and Dr. Masroor Ahmed were the chief guests. Akhtar Saeedi, Iffat Naveed, and Dr. Rana Khalid Mahmood attended as guests of honour. Writers, teachers, students and literature lovers also joined the event.

President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, praised the author’s lifelong commitment to literature. He said Khusro always focused on meaningful writing instead of self-promotion. He described the memoir as an important contribution to Urdu literature. He also praised the author’s strong command of language and presented him with a bouquet.

More than 100 words into the event, Feroz Khusro remained the centre of discussion. Speakers described Band Aankhon Ke Peechay as more than a personal life story. They said it records the social, cultural and intellectual history of an important period. They also noted that the book would help future generations understand the author’s experiences and the society in which he lived.

Prof. Sahar Ansari said Feroz Natiq Khusro belongs to a family with a rich literary tradition. He called the memoir a thoughtful blend of life, dreams and spirituality. According to him, the book reflects the author’s mature writing style and deep understanding of human experiences.

Tariq Jameel said he had known Khusro for many years. He described him as a respected and sincere literary figure. He added that the memoir captures an entire era rather than only personal memories. He said young readers would benefit from its historical and cultural insights.

Dr. Rana Khalid Mahmood said autobiography is one of the most reliable forms of Urdu literature. He noted that the memoir honestly presents the author’s life, ideas and observations. He said it helps readers better understand both the writer and his time.

Dr. Masroor Ahmed described the memoir as an important literary work. He praised its simple language and honest storytelling. He said the book makes a valuable contribution to Urdu autobiographical writing.

Writer Iffat Naveed said the memoir beautifully portrays the streets, neighbourhoods, schools and markets of Khairpur. She added that the book preserves the city’s culture, traditions and memorable personalities with warmth and sincerity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Feroz Natiq Khusro said he decided to write the memoir after taking early retirement from the Pakistan Air Force. He thanked the Arts Council and Mohammad Ahmed Shah for their encouragement. He said books should not only be read but also understood and appreciated. He expressed hope that Band Aankhon Ke Peechay would inspire younger readers.

The ceremony concluded with a poetic tribute by veteran journalist and poet Akhtar Saeedi. His verses honoured Feroz Natiq Khusro’s literary achievements. The audience responded with warm applause, bringing the event to a memorable close.

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