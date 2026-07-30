The strategic agreement will introduce a next-generation mobile banking application and RTGS platform, expanding secure digital financial services for customers.

The Digital Banking transformation of Punjab’s cooperative banking sector took a major step forward as The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) signed a strategic agreement with PaySys Labs to introduce a next-generation Mobile Banking Application and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) platform.

The partnership reflects PPCBL’s commitment to strengthening secure, innovative and customer-focused banking services while expanding access to modern financial solutions. The new platform is designed to improve customer convenience through advanced digital services delivered via a secure and easy-to-use mobile application.

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More than 100 words into the initiative, Digital Banking remains at the heart of PPCBL’s strategy to modernize its operations and enhance customer experience. The upcoming mobile application will allow customers to open accounts digitally, transfer funds, pay utility bills, manage accounts, access debit card services and perform a wide range of banking transactions through a single secure platform.

Speaking on the agreement, Shahram Raza Bakhtiari, President and Chief Executive Officer of PPCBL, said the collaboration marks an important milestone in the bank’s digital transformation journey.

He said the partnership demonstrates PPCBL’s commitment to building a modern banking ecosystem that delivers secure, convenient and seamless financial services while meeting the evolving needs of customers.

Karim Jindani, Director of PaySys Labs, said the company is pleased to collaborate with PPCBL in delivering a secure and future-ready mobile banking platform. He added that the project will enhance customer experience while supporting the bank’s long-term digital transformation goals.

The agreement is expected to strengthen PPCBL’s technological capabilities and accelerate the adoption of modern banking solutions, enabling customers to access essential financial services more efficiently while supporting Pakistan’s growing digital financial ecosystem.

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