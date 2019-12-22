Pakistan on brink of victory after commanding four-day performance

KARACHI – Pakistan enjoyed a near-perfect day-four of the ICC World Test Championship series match against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday leaving them a mere three wickets away from a series win.

Chasing 476 for a win, Sri Lanka were left reeling at 212 for seven at close of play as Pakistan bowlers led by Naseem Shah’s three for 31 derailed the visitors’ hopes in the second innings. Oshada Fernando was the only one to provide sustained resistance to the impressive Pakistan attack, the right-handed opener was unbeaten on 102 off 175 balls (13 fours) when stumps were drawn for the day.

Fernando added 104 runs for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella who was dismissed shortly before close for 65 (76 balls, 11 fours). Sri Lanka then lost Dilruwan Perera on the first ball of the last over of the day for five runs; he became Naseem’s third victim of the day.

Apart from Naseem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah and Haris Sohail shared a wicket apiece.

Earlier, a record breaking batting performance by Pakistan’s top-four batsmen helped the hosts amass 555 for three in their second innings.

Captain Azhar Ali and Babar Azam followed openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood past the three-figure mark with brisk centuries in the first session of play which saw the hosts add 160 runs in only 26 overs.

Azhar reached his 100 off 142 balls with the help of 11 fours, he was dismissed for 118 by Lasith Embuldeniya, this was the lone success for the left-arm-spinner in the innings, he conceded 193 runs in 50 overs.

Babar scored the fourth century of his career (third in last four Tests), the elegant stroke-maker hit seven fours and one six and reached the three-figure mark off 131 balls.

Pakistan declared the innings at lunch, setting Sri Lanka a 476-run target.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 191 all out, 59.3 overs (Asad Shafiq 63, Babar Azam 60, Abid Ali 38; Lahiru Kumara 4-49, Lasith Embuldeniya 4-71) and 555 for 3 declared, 131 overs (Abid Ali 174, Shan Masood 135, Azhar Ali 118, Babar Azam 100 not out; Lahiru Kumara 2-139)

Sri Lanka 271 all out, 85.5 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 74, Dilruwan Perera 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5-77, Mohammad Abbas 4-55) and 212 for 7, 60.1 overs (Oshada Fernando 102 not out, Niroshan Dickwella 65; Naseem Shah 3-31)

Like this: Like Loading...