Pakistan Navy Rescue All 20 Crew Members Saved from Sinking Cargo Dhow Near Ormara

Pakistan Navy personnel rescue crew members from a distressed cargo dhow off the coast near Ormara.

Pakistan Navy Rescue teams safely evacuated all 20 Pakistani crew members from a cargo dhow that began sinking east of Ormara after severe flooding, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

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The Pakistan Navy carried out the operation in coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) after authorities received a distress call through the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre.

Swift Response Saves All Crew Members

The Pakistan Navy immediately diverted PNS HUNAIN and deployed the required aerial assets to the area.

As a result, rescue teams reached the distressed vessel quickly and evacuated all 20 crew members to safety.

Officials credited the successful operation to the professionalism and rapid response of the rescue personnel.

Medical Care Provided to Survivors

Medical teams are providing the rescued crew members with the necessary treatment and care.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of maritime traffic in the area.

Commitment to Maritime Safety

The successful rescue operation highlights the Pakistan Navy’s close coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency during maritime emergencies.

Furthermore, ISPR said the operation demonstrates the armed forces’ commitment to protecting lives at sea and maintaining round-the-clock readiness to respond to emergencies in Pakistan’s maritime domain.

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