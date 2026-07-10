Rotary International: Delegation visits MMIH to strengthen collaboration and community service

Rotary International leaders visit MMIH during an official delegation to Karachi.

RI Director Jennifer Scott led a high-level delegation, including Rotary leaders from Pakistan and the Philippines, during the visit to MMIH.

Rotary International leaders visited MMIH on July 7, 2026, as part of an engagement aimed at strengthening collaboration and reaffirming Rotary’s commitment to healthcare, humanitarian service and community development.

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The high-level delegation was led by RI Director Jennifer Scott and included Dr. Mildred Vitangcol, a Rotary International leader from the Philippines, District Governor Rotary 3271 Shahzad Sabir, and Aide PDG Dr. Aftab Imam.

Other members of the delegation included PP Shoaib Ismail Mangroria, Dr. Imran Yousuf, Dr. Shumaila Omer, Omer Dadi, Dr. Altaf Madraswala, Dr. Naveed Manzoor, Durdana Arshad, and Aslam Khan.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with the host institution and discussed Rotary’s continued commitment to humanitarian initiatives, healthcare services and community welfare. The meeting also highlighted the importance of partnerships that promote sustainable social development and strengthen public service.

The visit reflected Rotary International’s ongoing efforts to expand collaboration with healthcare institutions and community organisations while encouraging service projects that benefit local communities.

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