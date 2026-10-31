Pakistan Navy Organises Water Sports Gala and Beach Volleyball Championship at Manora

Pakistan Navy holds its Water Sports Gala and National Beach Volleyball Championship at Manora Beach, Karachi.

Pakistan Navy organised a Water Sports Gala and the National Beach Volleyball Championship at Manora Beach to promote maritime awareness, sportsmanship and community engagement.

As a major stakeholder in the maritime sector, Pakistan Navy continues to raise awareness about the country’s maritime potential. Through these initiatives, it also aims to highlight opportunities within Pakistan’s Blue Economy.

The PN Water Sports Gala offered visitors a variety of exciting water-based activities. These included sailing, speed boating, jet skiing, banana boat rides and donut rides.

In addition, visitors enjoyed several beach activities. These included horse and camel rides, ATV rides, foosball, beach football and beach volleyball. The activities attracted people from Karachi and beyond.

Meanwhile, musical evenings and food stalls added to the festive atmosphere. Visitors enjoyed a variety of refreshments and food options. The historic Manora Lighthouse also provided a striking backdrop for the celebrations.

National Beach Volleyball Championship

The National Beach Volleyball Championship added a competitive element to the festivities. The championship took place at scenic Manora Beach and featured 27 teams.

Of these, 14 teams competed in the men’s category, while 13 participated in the women’s category. Throughout the competition, players demonstrated athletic ability, teamwork, sportsmanship and determination.

Furthermore, the initiative reflected Pakistan Navy’s continued efforts to provide young people with opportunities to excel at national and international sporting events.

The championship also encouraged healthy lifestyles, physical fitness and positive engagement through sports.

Overall, the successful organisation of the Water Sports Gala and National Beach Volleyball Championship highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maritime awareness and community participation.

Through these activities, Pakistan Navy brought Karachi residents closer to the sea. At the same time, the events highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s maritime sector and the untapped potential of its Blue Economy.

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