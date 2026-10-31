EDUCON Pakistan 2026 Convention Focuses on Education Reforms, Disability Inclusion and AI

FPCCI hosts EDUCON Pakistan 2026 in Karachi, focusing on education reforms, disability inclusion and AI awareness.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted the EDUCON Pakistan 2026 National Education Convention at its head office in Karachi.

The convention was jointly organised by FPCCI’s Sindh Regional Standing Committee on Education Reforms and its Central Standing Committee on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Ms Sadaf Bhatti, Convener of the Sindh Regional Standing Committee on Education Reforms, and Mr Aman Pir, Convener of the Central Standing Committee on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, convened the event.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon attended as the chief guest. The gathering brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, education experts and representatives of international organisations.

Government and International Representatives Attend

The convention featured several prominent guests, including Brigadier Yaqoob Awan, Sector Commander ISPR Sindh, and Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards.

Other attendees included Sindh Minister for Information Technology Ali Rashid and Syed Najmi Alam, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh. Sarfaraz Rajar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Social Protection, also attended.

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The gathering included Dr Aliya Kemal Ahsan, Assistant Professor, Paediatric Cardiologist and Multimodality Cardiac Imaging Specialist at IJN Malaysia. Member of the Provincial Assembly Dr Fauzia Hameed and Rotary International Director General Shahzad Sabir were also present.

Convention Discusses Inclusive Education and Reforms

EDUCON Pakistan 2026 brought education reforms and disability inclusion into focus. Its joint organisation by FPCCI’s two standing committees highlighted the importance of connecting education policy with the needs of persons with disabilities.

The participation of government officials, healthcare professionals and international representatives also provided an opportunity to exchange views on education and social development.

Pakistan’s First AI Encyclopedia Also Discussed

Participants also discussed the proposed launch of Pakistan’s first AI Encyclopedia, authored by Sadaf Bhatti.

The proposed initiative aims to promote awareness of artificial intelligence, improve digital literacy and encourage technological education across Pakistan.

FPCCI reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and emerging technologies. The federation also emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s digital future through education and wider access to technological knowledge.

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