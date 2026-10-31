Good France 2026 Opens in Karachi with Gala Dinner and French Gastronomy Week

Alliance Française de Karachi, with the support of the Embassy of France in Pakistan, has opened the Karachi edition of Good France / Goût de France 2026.

The launch took place at Avari Towers with a press conference and gala dinner. The event marks the start of a citywide celebration of French gastronomy running from October 31 to November 8.

The press conference began at 5:30pm with remarks by Marc Piton, Head of the Cultural Department at the French Embassy in Pakistan. Afterwards, Philippe Duclerc, Head of Avari Towers Karachi, introduced the hotel.

Emmanuel Breurec, Director of Alliance Française de Karachi, then introduced Good France / Goût de France. Launched in 2015 by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and chef Alain Ducasse, the initiative celebrates French cuisine around the world.

Representatives of five partner restaurants also spoke at the conference. They shared details of the French-inspired menus they will offer during French Gastronomy Week.

French Chef Shares His Experience in Pakistan

Visiting French chef Maxime Delaboudinière is at the centre of this year’s programme. During the press conference, he spoke about his first visit to Pakistan and his experience working with local chefs.

He praised the Pakistani chefs he had worked with during his stay. He also appreciated the quality of vegetables available in Pakistan, describing them as more colourful and flavourful.

NBP Observes Pinktober 2026 with Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives

Furthermore, Chef Delaboudinière said he enjoyed trying new foods during his visit. He explained that love is the most important ingredient he brings to his cooking.

He added that he hoped guests would leave the gala dinner feeling more loved than when they arrived.

Following the press conference, the chef prepared a five-course menu for guests at Avari Towers. The gala dinner was priced at PKR 17,000 per person.

French Gastronomy Week Across Karachi

From November 1 to 8, five Karachi restaurants will partner with Alliance Française de Karachi to present special French-inspired menus.

The participating restaurants are:

Côte Rôtie

PAUL Bakery & Café

Feyaa

Okra

Olive Tree Bistro

Through these menus, the participating restaurants will bring French culinary influences to diners across the city.

About Chef Maxime Delaboudinière

Chef Maxime Delaboudinière has nearly 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He has led kitchens at Le Bon Georges, Le Cochon Gaulois and Le Métropolitain in Paris.

Since June 2024, he has served as Executive Chef and Director of Restaurant Duvin, a high-end Parisian bistro.

His cooking style reflects French bistronomie. It combines generous portions, authentic flavours and careful preparation. At the same time, it draws on culinary traditions while welcoming new influences.

During his Karachi visit, Chef Maxime also explored Empress Market and the local fish market. In addition, he led a live cooking show on Hum Masala TV and conducted a culinary workshop at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management.

About Good France / Goût de France

Good France / Goût de France is a global celebration of French cuisine. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and chef Alain Ducasse launched the initiative in 2015.

The project draws inspiration from Auguste Escoffier’s “Dîners d’Épicure” of 1912. At the time, restaurants around the world served the same menu on the same evening.

For its first edition on March 19, 2015, more than 1,300 restaurants in around 150 countries across five continents served French-inspired menus on one day.

The event also marked the inscription of the French gastronomic meal on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Since then, French embassies and Alliances Françaises have organised local editions each year.

These events bring together chefs, restaurants and cultural institutions to celebrate French gastronomy in cities around the world.

About Alliance Française de Karachi

Alliance Française de Karachi is the official French cultural institute in Karachi and part of a global network of more than 850 institutes in over 130 countries.

Based in Clifton, the institute offers French language courses from beginner to advanced levels. It also provides official DELF and DALF certifications, corporate language training, children’s programmes and translation services.

In addition, the institute organises a broad calendar of cultural events. Emmanuel Breurec serves as its Director, while Bina Shah is its President.

Follow THE AZB