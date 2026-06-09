KARACHI: Indonesia Tourism took center stage as a Pakistani delegation participated in the 12th Bali and Beyond Travel Fair (BBTF) 2026 and a special familiarization trip across Bali, Lombok, and Jakarta from May 27 to June 5, 2026.

The initiative offered Pakistani tourism stakeholders direct exposure to Indonesia’s leading destinations. As a result, industry representatives explored new partnerships, travel products, and halal-friendly tourism opportunities that could strengthen tourism ties between both countries.

The delegation was facilitated by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi. Participants included representatives from Eventica Travels, Holiday Express Travel, and travel influencer Zia Tabarak, widely known as @streetfoodpk.

BBTF 2026 Highlights Indonesia Tourism Growth

During BBTF 2026, delegates attended Business-to-Business meetings and participated in the tourism promotion program “BROVENTURES: Explore Bali & Beyond.”

The event concluded on May 30 at the Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. According to organizers, BBTF 2026 generated potential business transactions worth IDR 6.9 trillion, equivalent to approximately USD 400 million.

Moreover, the fair attracted 407 buyers from 44 countries, including Pakistan. It also featured 286 sellers representing 12 Indonesian provinces and four countries.

Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, stated that future tourism development should prioritize quality over quantity.

According to her remarks at the closing ceremony, destination readiness, service quality, infrastructure, and meaningful visitor experiences remain essential for long-term growth.

Bali Vision Supports Indonesia Tourism Expansion

Meanwhile, I Wayan Koster emphasized the importance of preserving Bali’s cultural identity while expanding international tourism opportunities.

He noted that Bali serves as a gateway to more than 27,000 tourism destinations across Indonesia through the “Bali & Beyond” tourism vision.

In addition, BBTF 2026 Chairman I Putu Winastra reportedly said that the event’s success would be measured through long-term partnerships, signed agreements, and the development of new travel packages.

These efforts could help Indonesian tourism stakeholders expand their reach into emerging international markets.

Pakistan Emerges as Key Indonesia Tourism Market

The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi identified Pakistan as a priority market for Indonesia Tourism. Officials cited the country’s large young population and increasing interest in halal travel experiences.

Furthermore, the Consulate stated that familiarization trips organized after the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed significantly to rising visitor numbers from Pakistan.

Tourist arrivals from Pakistan reached 36,348 in 2025. This represented a 693 percent increase compared with 5,247 visitors recorded in 2022.

Consequently, tourism authorities view Pakistan as a growing source market with strong long-term potential.

Lombok Showcases Halal Tourism Opportunities

Following BBTF 2026, the Pakistani delegation joined 30 international participants on a visit to Lombok.

The program highlighted Lombok’s appeal as a leisure and halal tourism destination. At the same time, it encouraged business cooperation between Indonesian tourism operators and international travel partners.

Participants experienced local attractions, hospitality services, and tourism infrastructure firsthand. Therefore, the visit provided valuable insights into destination development and market opportunities.

Jakarta Experience Promotes Modern Tourism Attractions

The program concluded in Jakarta through the “Enjoy Jakarta” initiative organized by the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office.

During the visit, participants explored a wide range of attractions. These included MICE tourism, gastronomy, shopping, entertainment venues, nature-based experiences, and modern urban tourism offerings.

As a result, delegates gained a broader understanding of Indonesia’s diverse tourism landscape beyond traditional leisure destinations.

BBTF 2027 Set to Continue Indonesia Tourism Momentum

Building on this year’s success, organizers announced that the 13th Bali & Beyond Travel Fair will take place at BICC, Bali, from June 9 to 11, 2027.

The event will be held under the theme “Bali & Beyond: Regenerative Travel, Elevated.”

With growing participation from international buyers and tourism stakeholders, BBTF continues to position Indonesia Tourism as a major player in the global travel industry while strengthening connections with markets such as Pakistan.