The newly established Research Centre at Shenyang University of Chemical Technology (SYUCT) marks a significant step in Pakistan-China scientific cooperation. The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation, technology, and higher education.

Moreover, the inauguration comes during the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. Therefore, many observers view the development as an important milestone for future academic and technological partnerships.

Pakistan-China Research Centre Strengthens Academic Ties

The China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre was officially inaugurated at SYUCT in Liaoning Province, China. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, alongside senior Chinese officials and university leadership.

According to officials, the centre will promote joint scientific research, talent development, and academic exchanges. As a result, both countries expect deeper cooperation between universities and research institutions.

Khalil Hashmi Highlights Research Centre Vision

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi praised SYUCT’s achievements in research and innovation. He also acknowledged the university’s progress in green technologies and scientific development.

Furthermore, he stated that the Research Centre would serve as a bridge connecting academia, industry, and technology. The initiative is expected to encourage knowledge sharing, skills development, and collaborative projects between Pakistani and Chinese institutions.

SYUCT Research Centre Expands University Collaboration

The establishment of the centre follows a Document of Understanding signed between the Embassy of Pakistan and SYUCT in June 2025. Subsequently, separate cooperation agreements were signed with leading Pakistani universities.

The partner institutions include the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, and the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar. Together, these institutions will support scientific and technological research collaboration.

SYUCT Officials Support Research Centre Growth

In his welcome remarks, SYUCT President Qin Gaowu highlighted the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China. He reportedly noted that the centre represents the first China-Pakistan joint research platform established at a local Chinese university.

Additionally, he expressed confidence that the initiative would promote scientific innovation and people-to-people exchanges. He added that the platform could contribute to sustainable development goals in both countries.

Pakistan-China Research Centre Opens New Chapter

The Research Centre reflects a shared commitment to advancing research excellence and innovation. It also demonstrates the growing importance of educational and technological cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Meanwhile, leaders and representatives from participating Pakistani universities attended the inauguration ceremony. University professors and international students, including four students from Pakistan, were also present.

As cooperation expands, the centre is expected to create new opportunities for joint research, academic partnerships, and technological advancement. Consequently, both countries may benefit from stronger institutional links and shared scientific expertise.