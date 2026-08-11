Anne Hathaway attends the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street while showing her baby bump.

Anne Hathaway has responded with humour after social media users questioned whether her baby bump was real at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film.

LOS ANGELES, August 11, 2026 — Anne Hathaway has poked fun at social media users who questioned the appearance of her baby bump during a recent film premiere.

The actress attended the Los Angeles launch of The End of Oak Street on Sunday.

She wore an outfit that exposed part of her pregnant belly. Photos and videos from the event quickly spread across social media.

Some users questioned whether the bump looked authentic. Others defended Hathaway and criticised the comments about her body.

Hathaway responded directly with a playful message.

“Fake hair, real bump,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing her getting ready for the premiere.

Anne Hathaway Responds to Online Comments

Hathaway’s outfit triggered a wave of reactions online.

Some users questioned the appearance of her pregnancy bump. Others argued that the criticism showed how quickly people judge women’s bodies.

One commenter pointed out that pregnant women can have visible abdominal muscles.

Another defended Hathaway’s right to wear whatever she chooses.

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The debate soon moved beyond the actress’s outfit. It also raised wider questions about public comments on women’s bodies during pregnancy.

Hathaway Reveals Third Pregnancy

Hathaway, 43, announced in June that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

The actress has continued to appear at major events during her pregnancy.

Her latest premiere look attracted particular attention because it exposed part of her baby bump.

She wore a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung crop top for the event.

The designer described the piece as a sculptural high-low halter top with a cascading train.

Hathaway paired it with low-rise La Ligne jeans and red Aquazzura stilettos.

Fans Defend Hathaway’s Maternity Look

Not everyone criticised the actress.

Several social media users praised Hathaway for embracing her pregnancy and wearing an unconventional red carpet outfit.

Others said the reaction showed how intensely celebrities face scrutiny over their appearance.

The discussion also attracted commentary from fashion writers.

Charlotte Cripps of The Independent praised the outfit as a statement of body positivity, strength and gender equality.

An opinion piece in Vogue also argued that a woman’s pregnancy bump should not become a subject of public judgement.

Rebecca Cope of The Telegraph described the outfit as another example of a celebrity challenging traditional ideas about maternity fashion.

Hathaway Continues Red Carpet Appearances

Hathaway has remained in the spotlight throughout the summer.

She attended the London premiere of The Odyssey on July 6.

She later appeared at the US premiere in New York on July 14.

Her recent appearances have highlighted her evolving maternity style.

The actress has also attracted attention for her beauty choices. Her “coconut water” nail look generated fresh interest among fans and beauty followers.

For now, Hathaway appears comfortable embracing her pregnancy in her own way.

Her latest response also delivered a clear message to critics: she can decide how she presents herself and her changing body.

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