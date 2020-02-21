PAKISTAN

Pakistan Condemns Attacks in Germany

The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous attacks in Hanau, Germany, which resulted in the loss of a number of innocent lives, as well as injuries to many others.

In this hour of grief, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Germany. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We also express our deep condolences to the Turkish Government over the loss of innocent Turkish lives in the shootings. We wish the injured speedy recovery.

Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racial hatred sweeping across many parts of the world. The attacks once more underscore that violent extremism knows no race, religion or nationality. We reiterate our call for concerted efforts to root out ideologies of hate, as well as address the underlying causes of hate crimes.

