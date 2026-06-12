Karachi : The Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) has appointed Mr. Zia ul Mustafa Awan as Chairman of the Board of Studies. Mr. Awan is a seasoned management professional with over 25 years of corporate leadership experience. He is a Chartered Management Accountant, former President of ICMA Pakistan and SAFA, and currently has the responsibilities of President, House of Professionals, Chairman, Public Sector Advisory Group of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), and Chairman, Strategic Board of ICMA Pakistan.

On his appointment, Mr. Awan stated that his key focus would be to further strengthen the PIPFA curriculum, particularly in the areas of public sector accounting, public financial management, governance, and productivity. He emphasized that specialized diplomas and certifications, including areas such as IPSAS, would be among his priority areas. He further expressed the expectation that PIPFA will continue to enhance its role and engagement with public sector organizations by contributing to improved financial management, governance practices, and institutional productivity.