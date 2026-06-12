Karachi : We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of senior journalist and chief reporter of Qaumi Akhbar, Syed Sabir Ali. The deceased was a talented, honest and dedicated journalist who rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism. His professional skills, decency and good manners will always be remembered. May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high position in His mercy, forgive him, fill his grave with light and grant him high ranks in Paradise. May Allah Almighty grant his family, loved ones, relatives, friends and the journalist community the ability to bear this shock with patience and fortitude. Amen.