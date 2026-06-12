The petrol price in Pakistan has been reduced again by the Government of Pakistan, marking another step in ongoing fuel relief measures. The latest revision brings fresh attention to the country’s energy pricing strategy.

The petrol price cut is part of the fifth consecutive weekly reduction. According to the Petroleum Division, this move aims to ease financial pressure on households as global oil market conditions shift.

Petroleum Division petrol price update

The Petroleum Division confirmed that the new petrol price has been set at Rs373.78 per litre. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel now stands at Rs378.78 per litre.

Officials stated that the petrol price revision reflects adjustments in international oil trends. They added that the decision was taken to provide consistent relief to consumers across Pakistan.

Government of Pakistan fuel relief plan

The Government of Pakistan has continued lowering the petrol price over recent weeks. This marks the fifth straight reduction in as many weeks, signaling a sustained relief strategy.

Previously, fuel prices were reduced by Rs22 per litre in a major adjustment described as an “Eid relief” measure. Since then, the petrol price has continued to fluctuate downward.

Shehbaz Sharif energy pricing decisions

Shehbaz Sharif has overseen multiple fuel price revisions in recent months. Under his administration, the petrol price has seen both sharp increases and gradual reductions.

The government previously increased fuel prices significantly due to global tensions and supply disruptions. However, the petrol price trend has recently shifted toward relief-driven adjustments.

Petroleum Division explains petrol price changes

Petroleum Division stated that earlier hikes were driven by international market shocks, including regional conflicts and oil supply disruptions.

Officials noted that the petrol price surged earlier this year due to geopolitical instability. However, recent global stabilization has allowed gradual reductions.

Fuel market volatility and petrol price impact

The petrol price had previously surged to record highs after international oil markets reacted to regional tensions. Prices crossed Rs450 per litre at their peak.

Since then, the petrol price has been revised multiple times, reflecting changing global crude oil trends and domestic policy adjustments.

Public relief through petrol price cuts

The repeated reduction in petrol price is expected to provide relief to transporters, businesses, and households across Pakistan.

However, analysts note that the petrol price remains sensitive to global market volatility. Any international shock could again affect domestic fuel rates.