The Pakistan Army achieved a major sandhurst win, marking a strong performance at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. The victory highlights elite training standards and discipline.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations Inter-Services Public Relations, the sandhurst win reflects exceptional professionalism and preparation. Moreover, the success came against strong international competition, making the achievement more significant.

Pakistan Military Academy Leads Victory

The team from Pakistan Military Academy secured first place at the International Pacesticking Competition 2026.

Additionally, the cadets delivered a complete sweep of major awards. As a result, Pakistan achieved an overall sandhurst win with strong dominance in multiple categories.

Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Event

The competition was hosted at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, 16 international military teams participated in the annual event. However, Pakistan stood out with unmatched precision, securing the sandhurst win across team and individual categories.

Pakistan Army Secures Top Honors

The Pakistan Army team won the overall trophy along with Best Pace Sticker and Best Driver awards.

In addition, the victory was led by a nine-member contingent under Major Haider Gulzar. Consequently, the sandhurst win demonstrated consistent excellence in training and execution.

International Competition Performance

The event was described as highly competitive by organizers. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team maintained strong coordination and discipline throughout.

As reported by ISPR, the sandhurst win reflects the Armed Forces’ commitment to global standards. Therefore, the achievement strengthens Pakistan’s reputation in international military training arenas.

Cadet Excellence Highlights

Previously, Pakistan cadets also achieved recognition in Australia. Similarly, this recent performance continues that trend of excellence.

Moreover, the sandhurst win reinforces the growing success of junior leadership training. Ultimately, it showcases Pakistan’s consistent performance in global military academies.