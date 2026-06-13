Holistic Wellbeing took center stage at Bahria School of Professional Psychology (BSPP) during a special guest speaker session under SDG-4. The session focused on mental wellness, emotional balance, and personal growth.

Dr Imran Yousuf addressed students and faculty, emphasizing how Holistic Wellbeing connects mental, emotional, and personal development. He highlighted why inner balance matters in both academic and professional life.

The event created strong engagement among participants. It encouraged reflection on modern mental health practices and self-awareness strategies for daily life improvement.

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BSPP Session Promotes Holistic Wellbeing

The session at Bahria School of Professional Psychology highlighted the importance of Holistic Wellbeing in education and life.

It focused on sustainable mental health practices and emotional resilience building. Students actively participated in discussions and shared their experiences.

The initiative aligned with SDG-4 goals, promoting quality education and mental wellness awareness in academic institutions.

Dr Imran Yousuf Shares Insights

Dr. Imran Yousuf conducted the session and emphasized practical strategies for Holistic Wellbeing.

He reportedly explained how emotional balance supports long-term success. He also shared techniques for improving resilience in stressful environments.

According to his talk, self-awareness plays a key role in maintaining mental stability and personal development.

Mental Wellness and Personal Growth

The discussion focused on how Holistic Wellbeing supports emotional strength and healthier lifestyle choices.

Dr Yousuf highlighted the importance of connecting mental health with daily routines and academic performance.

He stated that consistent self-reflection improves decision-making and overall life satisfaction.

Student Engagement and Learning Impact

Students and faculty actively engaged in the interactive session. The discussion encouraged open dialogue about mental health challenges.

The session improved awareness about emotional intelligence and coping strategies. It also supported personal development goals among participants.

Holistic Wellbeing remained the central theme throughout the discussion and activities.

SDG-4 Focus on Wellbeing

The event aligned with SDG-4 principles, promoting quality education through mental health awareness.

It reinforced the importance of integrating psychological wellbeing into academic environments.

The session concluded with a strong message on continuous personal growth and balanced living.