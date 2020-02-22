PAKISTAN

Incumbent government will go home in six months: Bilawal

News Desk 18 hours ago
LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the incumbent government will go home in six months, saying that it had been used by ‘external powers’.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the PPP chairman slammed the government, saying it had come into power on the basis of a ‘contract’.

“This government has been formed via a contract,” he said. “It [government] has no authority,” he added.

He said that the government’s contract was up and it will go home in six months, adding that that external powers used selected governments for their agenda.

