Pakistan Banking Summit: Industry Unites Behind Vision for Financial Transformation

Banking leaders and policymakers participate in the Pakistan Banking Summit 2026 in Karachi.

Pakistan Banking Summit 2026 concludes with a renewed commitment to financial inclusion, digital innovation, policy reforms and sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan Banking leaders concluded the Pakistan Banking Summit 2026 (PBS’26) in Karachi with a shared commitment to accelerate financial inclusion, strengthen collaboration and support the country’s long-term economic transformation.

Organised by the Pakistan Banks Association, the two-day summit brought together more than 1,200 participants, including policymakers, regulators, banking executives, international experts, development partners, academics and corporate leaders.

The event featured more than 15 international speakers and 20 local thought leaders, creating a platform to exchange global insights, encourage public-private collaboration and identify practical solutions for building a resilient and future-ready financial sector.

The summit opened with keynote addresses from Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jameel Ahmad, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Saleem Ullah, and **Shahmir Khaliq>. Participants also viewed a special video message from Syed Babar Ali.

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Across nine thematic sessions, experts discussed Pakistan’s economic outlook, financing priority sectors, digital transformation, digital currencies, retail banking, payment systems, capital markets, climate finance, Islamic banking and leadership development.

Governor Jameel Ahmad highlighted the progress made in strengthening Pakistan’s financial sector. He stressed the need to maintain reform momentum by expanding access to finance, encouraging innovation and improving financial resilience.

Zafar Masud, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association, said the summit demonstrated that collaboration would shape the future of Pakistan’s financial sector. He reaffirmed the banking industry’s commitment to working closely with the government, the State Bank of Pakistan and the private sector to expand financial inclusion and support sustainable economic growth.

Atif Bajwa called for stronger coordination between policymakers, regulators and financial institutions. He urged reforms that encourage private-sector investment, improve access to finance and promote innovation across the banking industry.

Closing the summit, Muneer Kamal said the event had become an important platform for meaningful dialogue and collective action. He added that the summit’s lasting impact would depend on turning ideas into practical reforms and strengthening partnerships across the financial sector.

With the successful conclusion of PBS’26, the Pakistan Banks Association reaffirmed its commitment to advancing dialogue, promoting innovation and supporting policies that strengthen Pakistan’s banking industry and contribute to long-term economic development.

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