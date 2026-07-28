KHA Business & International Relations honors Iraq’s Consul General while reaffirming its commitment to promoting diplomacy, trade, investment, and international partnerships.

KARACHI: Kafeel Hussain, through KHA Business & International Relations, hosted a Diplomatic Farewell Reception to honor H.E. Dr. Maher Mjhid, Consul General of the Republic of Iraq. The event recognized his diplomatic service and his contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Iraq relations.

The reception was organized under the supervision of Kafeel Hussain and Shahher Hussain. It reflected KHA Business & International Relations’ commitment to building stronger links between Pakistan’s diplomatic community and the business sector. The organization aims to promote international cooperation, expand trade, attract investment, and improve Pakistan’s global economic profile.

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The event welcomed M. Irfan Soomro, Director General at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the chief guest. He praised initiatives that encourage dialogue between diplomats and business leaders. He said such engagements help strengthen bilateral cooperation and support Pakistan’s economic interests.

Kafeel Hussain Promotes Economic Diplomacy

More than 100 words into the event, Kafeel Hussain highlighted KHA’s longstanding tradition of welcoming newly appointed ambassadors and hosting farewell receptions for diplomats completing their assignments in Pakistan.

He said regular interaction between foreign missions and the private sector builds trust and creates new opportunities. Moreover, it helps remove barriers to economic cooperation. As a result, businesses can explore fresh investment and trade opportunities. He added that these initiatives also support exports and strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global marketplace.

Diplomatic Contributions Recognized

During the ceremony, Kafeel Hussain presented commemorative shields to H.E. Dr. Maher Mjhid and M. Irfan Soomro. The awards recognized their contributions to diplomatic relations and economic cooperation.

Participants praised Dr. Maher Mjhid for strengthening the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Iraq. They also acknowledged his efforts to promote closer bilateral cooperation throughout his diplomatic tenure.

Business and Diplomatic Leaders Attend

The reception brought together senior diplomats, government officials, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Among the guests were Dr. Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General for the Philippines; Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari, Chairman of the FPCCI Pakistan-Canada Business Council; Asad Fecto, Kaleem Farooqui, Farooq Afzal, M. Shahher Khan, Major Waseem, Ali Haider, Syed Shah Turab, Zahid Karani, Jilani Yousuf, Yousuf Aziz, Jibran Sarfraz, Hayat Khan, Junaid Ur Rehman, Tariq Mustafa, Ateeq Ur Rehman, and Kamran Khan.

Commitment to International Partnerships

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from KHA Business & International Relations. The organization pledged to continue serving as a bridge between Pakistan’s diplomatic corps and the business community. Furthermore, it reaffirmed its commitment to expanding international partnerships. It also plans to encourage sustainable economic cooperation, attract investment, and create new opportunities for mutual prosperity.

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