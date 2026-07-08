July 9, 2026

Balochistan Terrorism: Syed Aman Shah Calls for National Unity Against Militancy

Web Desk July 8, 2026

Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan leader urges political, tribal and religious leaders to unite against terrorism and address the province’s socio-economic challenges.

Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan President Syed Aman Shah addresses the need for national unity and stronger efforts to combat terrorism in Balochistan.

Syed Aman Shah calls for unity and collective action to restore peace and stability in Balochistan.

Balochistan Terrorism remains one of Pakistan’s most pressing security challenges, and defeating it requires national unity, collective resolve and long-term socio-economic reforms, according to Syed Aman Shah, Provincial President of the Awaam Pakistan Party in Balochistan.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Syed Aman Shah said the province is passing through a critical period marked by worsening law and order, rising terrorist attacks and economic hardship. He urged political, tribal, social and religious leaders to put aside their differences and work together to restore peace and stability.

He said terrorism is not only a challenge for the government and security institutions but also a serious threat to society as a whole. According to him, lasting peace can only be achieved when political parties, tribal elders, religious scholars, civil society, youth and citizens collectively reject terrorism and those who support it.

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Syed Aman Shah said the Awaam Pakistan Party has consistently promoted peace, democracy, constitutional supremacy, national unity and public welfare. He added that dialogue, political stability, mutual trust and public participation remain the most effective path to resolving Balochistan’s challenges.

He warned that violence and insecurity continue to claim innocent lives while discouraging investment and slowing economic development. He said the ongoing security situation has also affected trade, education, employment opportunities and public confidence across the province.

Highlighting Balochistan’s natural resources, Syed Aman Shah said sustainable peace would unlock the province’s economic potential. He noted that improved security could encourage investment, create jobs and expand access to quality education, healthcare and other essential services, particularly for young people.

He also called on the federal and provincial governments to adopt a comprehensive strategy that combines strong counterterrorism measures with economic development. He emphasized the need to create employment opportunities, strengthen the education sector and improve public services to address the underlying causes of instability.

Concluding his statement, Syed Aman Shah appealed to all political, tribal, social and religious leaders in Balochistan to unite in the interest of peace, brotherhood and development. He said collective action is essential to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the province.

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