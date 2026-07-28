Although more smartphones are now assembled locally, imported components and global supply costs continue to drive retail prices in Pakistan.

Made in Pakistan Smartphones: Why Local Assembly Hasn’t Reduced Prices Yet

The Local Assembly of smartphones in Pakistan has expanded significantly in recent years, leading many consumers to expect lower prices. However, despite the growing number of devices carrying the “Made in Pakistan” or “Assembled in Pakistan” label, retail prices have not fallen as many anticipated. The reason lies in how modern smartphones are produced and where their most expensive components originate.

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Most smartphones assembled in Pakistan are built using SKD (Semi-Knocked Down) or CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits. While the final assembly process takes place in local factories, the most advanced and costly components—including processors, OLED displays, camera sensors, memory chips, and batteries—are still imported from international manufacturers. These imported parts account for approximately 70% to 80% of the total manufacturing cost of a smartphone.

After the first 100 words, it becomes clear that Local Assembly represents only one stage of the production process rather than complete manufacturing. Pakistan currently contributes around 8% to 15% in domestic value addition, mainly through assembly, packaging, quality testing, and labor. As a result, the overall production cost remains closely linked to imported components and international supply chains.

Imported Components Continue to Shape Pricing

Before assembly begins, manufacturers must import essential smartphone components. These imports are affected by international shipping charges, customs duties, freight costs, insurance expenses, and fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate. Any increase in these costs directly impacts the final retail price paid by consumers.

Although assembling devices locally helps companies avoid higher duties on Completely Built Units (CBUs), the savings are not sufficient to offset the high cost of imported components. Consequently, smartphone prices remain sensitive to global market conditions.

Manufacturing and Assembly Are Different

Many consumers assume that a “Made in Pakistan” label means the entire smartphone is manufactured domestically. In reality, local assembly and full-scale manufacturing are very different processes. Pakistan currently assembles imported parts but does not produce key semiconductor chips, advanced displays, camera modules, or other high-value components.

Building a complete manufacturing ecosystem requires significant investment, advanced technology, skilled labor, and a reliable supply chain. Until these capabilities are developed, imported parts will continue to determine most smartphone production costs.

Long-Term Benefits of Local Assembly

Despite its limited impact on pricing, local assembly still offers several economic advantages. It creates employment opportunities, supports industrial development, encourages foreign investment, strengthens technical expertise, and gradually expands Pakistan’s electronics manufacturing sector.

As the industry matures and more components begin to be produced locally, the country’s domestic value addition could increase, potentially making smartphones more affordable over time.

Outlook

Pakistan’s smartphone industry continues to grow, but lower prices will depend on much more than local assembly alone. Until manufacturers can source a larger share of high-value components domestically, imported parts, global logistics, and currency movements will remain the biggest factors influencing smartphone prices across the Pakistani market.

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