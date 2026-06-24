MIMO 2026 will open with a world premiere and a high-profile parade at Italy’s iconic Formula 1 circuit as the Milano Monza Motor Show returns for its fifth edition from 26 to 28 June.

Organisers said the annual open-air automotive festival will transform the Autodromo Nazionale Monza into a hub for car enthusiasts, manufacturers, collectors and industry professionals.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning and will combine institutional appearances with one of the event’s signature attractions — the MIMO Parade. The showcase will bring supercars, hypercars and newly launched vehicles onto the circuit.

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Leading the parade will be the global debut of the SGT 55, developed by SGT Automobili. The model pays tribute to the legendary Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI, which won the 1993 DTM championship with Nicola Larini behind the wheel. Engineers built the vehicle on an evolved Giorgio platform and adapted it for road homologation.

Among the most anticipated reveals is the dynamic debut of the Giamaro Krafla, an Italian-built hypercar from Modena. The car will complete demonstration laps at Monza powered by a 7.0-litre quad-turbo V12 engine producing 2,157 horsepower.

Visitors will also see an extensive line-up of high-performance models including the Ferrari SF90 XX, Lamborghini Revuelto, McLaren 750S, Aston Martin DB12, BMW Skytop, Dallara Stradale, Maserati MC20 and Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The festival will feature the Journalist Parade, where media representatives and content creators will test and present newly launched vehicles from participating manufacturers.

Automotive brands attending MIMO 2026 include Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Changan, Chery, OMODA, JAECOO and several performance and luxury specialists.

Electric mobility will play a major role during the event through the Electric Area created by Plenitude On The Road. Visitors will access charging infrastructure, interactive exhibits and electric vehicle experiences.

Guests will also have opportunities to take part in test drives across electric, hybrid and conventional vehicle categories throughout the three-day programme.

The event schedule includes drift demonstrations by the Italian Drifting Championship and official racing competitions approved by ACI Sport, including the GT3isti Challenge and Speed Cup.

Hard Rock Cafe Milan and CYBEX will also provide entertainment and interactive experiences, combining motorsport culture with family-focused safety initiatives.

Entry to MIMO 2026 will remain free across all three days, reinforcing its position as one of Italy’s leading automotive festivals.