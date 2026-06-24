Asim Munir held talks with Libya’s senior military leadership on strengthening defence relations as Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar visited General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff.

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A tri-services contingent presented the visiting dignitary with a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at GHQ.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security developments, defence cooperation and opportunities to deepen military-to-military collaboration.

The two delegations emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral defence ties and expanding cooperation in professional military training and broader security initiatives.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to promoting peace, regional stability and constructive engagement with friendly nations.

Lieutenant General Haftar praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their contribution to maintaining regional peace and security.

The meeting reflected continued engagement between Pakistan and Libya in defence and strategic cooperation.