Former FPCCI vice president says the inaugural summit created a strong platform for economic dialogue and should expand to major business hubs across Pakistan.

Economic Summit organisers have received widespread appreciation after Tariq Haleem, former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), congratulated FPCCI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer on the successful organisation of the first Pakistan Economic Summit 2026.

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In his congratulatory message, Haleem described the summit as a landmark initiative for Pakistan’s economy. He said the event brought together industrialists, exporters, investors, economists, business leaders and policymakers from across the country. According to him, the gathering laid the foundation for meaningful discussions on Pakistan’s economic challenges and future opportunities. He also praised S.M. Tanveer’s leadership, vision and commitment, saying the organising team deserved recognition for delivering a successful event.

More than 100 words into the article – Economic Summit should evolve into a permanent national platform rather than remain limited to the federal capital, Haleem said. He proposed organising future editions in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad. He said expanding the summit would showcase each region’s industrial strength, export potential and investment opportunities while encouraging broader participation from the business community.

Call for Nationwide Expansion

Haleem said hosting the summit in different cities would strengthen coordination between the federal and provincial governments, private businesses and investors.

Moreover, regional events would help promote local industries, increase exports and attract new investment. As a result, they could also generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity across the country.

Platform for Policy Development

He added that regional economic summits would encourage practical policy discussions based on the unique needs of each province and industrial sector.

Furthermore, such forums would enable policymakers and business leaders to develop sustainable recommendations that support long-term economic reforms and industrial growth.

Vision for Long-Term Growth

Haleem expressed confidence that the Pakistan Economic Summit could become the country’s leading forum for economic dialogue.

According to him, the initiative has the potential to shape national economic policies, strengthen industrial stability, enhance exports, attract investment and support Pakistan’s long-term sustainable economic development.

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