OPPO Peshawar: OPPO Celebrates Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2026 Title With Fans and Players

OPPO hosts a celebration with Peshawar Zalmi players and the PSL 2026 Championship Trophy in Peshawar.

Flagship store event brings together cricket stars, supporters, and the PSL 2026 trophy in a celebration of sport and technology.

OPPO celebrated Peshawar Zalmi’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 title with fans and players at its flagship store in Peshawar, bringing together cricket, technology, and community engagement in a high-profile event.

Held on July 1, the celebration featured Peshawar Zalmi players Muhammad Haris and Iftikhar Ahmed alongside the PSL 2026 Championship Trophy. The event attracted large numbers of cricket fans and OPPO customers, highlighting the brand’s growing association with Pakistan’s cricket culture.

The gathering formed part of OPPO’s ongoing partnership with Peshawar Zalmi and reflected the company’s broader focus on supporting sports initiatives and creating interactive experiences for local communities.

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Visitors participated in games, prize activities, and an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the players. Muhammad Haris and Iftikhar Ahmed engaged with attendees, shared experiences from their cricket careers, and spoke about the importance of fan support and the continued rise of the Pakistan Super League.

The presence of the PSL 2026 trophy added to the excitement and gave visitors an opportunity to view one of Pakistan’s most recognised sporting honours up close.

Attendees also explored OPPO’s latest smartphone portfolio and experienced the company’s camera technologies and AI-powered features.

Speaking at the event, OPPO Peshawar Regional Sales Manager Rahim U Din said cricket remains a unifying passion in Pakistan and that the company’s partnership with Peshawar Zalmi reflects its commitment to supporting youth, recognising talent, and creating meaningful experiences for fans.

He added that such initiatives help strengthen the connection between people, sport, and innovation while showcasing technology that aligns with consumers’ lifestyles.

Through the event, OPPO reinforced its commitment to engaging with Pakistan’s cricket community and delivering experiences that combine entertainment, innovation, and consumer interaction.

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