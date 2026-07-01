FPCCI PSDF: FPCCI and PSDF Sign MoU to Boost Skills Development and Employment

Mahad Shaikh July 1, 2026

New partnership aims to strengthen industry-led training, improve workforce readiness, and expand employment opportunities for Pakistan’s youth.

Representatives of FPCCI and PSDF sign a partnership agreement focused on workforce development and youth employment in Pakistan.

FPCCI and PSDF officials sign an MoU in Lahore to strengthen skills development and employment opportunities.

FPCCI and the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lahore to strengthen industry-responsive skills development and expand employment opportunities for young people across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed at the FPCCI Regional Office Lahore as part of a joint effort to improve workforce readiness, enhance collaboration between industry and training institutions, and address evolving labour market needs.

Representing FPCCI, Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz signed the agreement, while Chief Executive Officer of PSDF Ahmed Khan signed on behalf of the organisation.

The ceremony was attended by President of Kasur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Khokhar, FPCCI GB Member Tariq Mehmood, and members of the business community.

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Under the partnership, both organisations aim to promote skills development aligned with industry requirements while creating stronger links between employers, training providers, and educational institutions.

The initiative is designed to help reduce the gap between workforce capabilities and market demand by encouraging practical training and improving employment pathways for young professionals.

The organisations said stronger coordination between industry and training institutions can contribute to sustainable economic growth and support long-term workforce development in Pakistan.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to building a more competitive labour force and creating greater opportunities for youth through targeted skills training and industry engagement.

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