Intelligence-based operations destroy militant hideouts and recover weapons as Pakistan reinforces its strategy to eliminate terrorism and strengthen security across Balochistan.

Pakistan’s security forces have killed 16 terrorists during the ongoing Operation Al-Azm in Balochistan, according to state media. Intelligence-based operations targeted militant hideouts, resulting in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The operation remains part of Pakistan’s broader campaign to eliminate terrorist networks and restore lasting peace in the province.

Intelligence-Based Operations Continue

State-run Pakistan Television reported that security forces carried out multiple intelligence-led raids against militants identified by the government as Fitna al-Hindustan. Officials said troops destroyed several terrorist hideouts while seizing a cache of weapons and explosives.

The government uses the term Fitna al-Hindustan to describe militant groups operating in Balochistan that it alleges receive external support aimed at destabilizing Pakistan.

Operation Launched After Deadly Coach Attack

Authorities launched Operation Al-Azm following a deadly attack on a Karachi-bound passenger coach travelling from Quetta on Wednesday. The shooting killed three people and injured five others, prompting an intensified security response across the province.

The latest operation follows a series of recent counterterrorism actions in Balochistan. Earlier operations in Mastung and Surab resulted in the deaths of 10 militants and the arrest of two suicide bombers along with their facilitator.

Security Challenges Persist in Balochistan

Earlier this month, security forces and law enforcement agencies jointly launched Operation Shaban after militants attacked a police post at the Mangi Dam pumping station in Ziarat. The assault led to the kidnapping and killing of 27 police officers.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Balochistan recorded 71 terrorist attacks in May, compared with 34 attacks in April, marking a sharp increase in militant violence. The report also documented 52 of Pakistan’s 54 reported kidnappings during the month in Balochistan.

Government Reaffirms Counterterrorism Strategy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said Pakistan’s civil and military leadership had taken a unified decision to eliminate terrorism following a series of major attacks in Balochistan.

On Saturday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti co-chaired a high-level law and order meeting in Quetta. Officials pledged to strengthen coordination, improve the operational capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Force and provincial police, and accelerate security reforms.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment that there would be no space for terrorists in Balochistan as authorities continue operations to restore stability across the province.

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