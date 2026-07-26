HAMBANTOTA: Sri Lanka Women produced a commanding batting display to defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in the second Women’s One-Day International at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cricket Stadium on Saturday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing a competitive target of 274, the hosts reached 277-2 in 46.5 overs thanks to a record-breaking 203-run partnership between Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama. Their stand became Sri Lanka’s highest partnership for any wicket in Women’s ODIs and the nation’s first double-century partnership in the format.

Pakistan posted 273-5 after being invited to bat first, with Sidra Amin anchoring the innings through an unbeaten 100 from 120 deliveries. The experienced batter struck 13 boundaries and completed her seventh ODI century in the final over, giving Pakistan what appeared to be a competitive total on a batting-friendly surface.

Ayesha Zafar provided early momentum with an aggressive 49 off 45 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, while Muneeba Ali added 45. Captain Fatima Sana contributed a quick 25 from 18 balls to strengthen Pakistan’s total.

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Reflecting on her innings, Sidra said Pakistan adapted well to the conditions but believed the team missed opportunities to score more freely against Sri Lanka’s slower bowling attack.

She praised the partnerships throughout the innings and said clear communication between the batters helped maintain the scoring rate.

Pakistan made the perfect start with the ball when captain Fatima Sana dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu for just one in the fifth over, reducing the hosts to 20-1.

However, Gunaratne and Samarawickrama quickly shifted the momentum. Gunaratne reached her fifty from 55 balls before accelerating to complete her century in 107 deliveries. Samarawickrama played a composed innings, bringing up her hundred from 119 balls while anchoring the chase.

Gunaratne eventually departed after a superb 123 off 123 balls, including 11 fours and one six, leaving Sri Lanka needing only 52 more runs.

Kavisha Dilhari then ensured there would be no late drama, smashing an unbeaten 40 from just 33 balls. She and Samarawickrama added an unbroken 52-run partnership, with Samarawickrama completing her century before Dilhari struck the winning boundary.

Looking ahead to the series decider, Sidra admitted Pakistan’s bowling plans need improvement.

She said the bowlers offered too much width outside off stump and stressed that the team would target the stumps more consistently in the final match to limit scoring opportunities.

Despite the defeat, Sidra expressed confidence that Pakistan would respond strongly in the deciding ODI.

“Sri Lanka are a very good team. We will give everything we have, and hopefully we can produce an even better performance to win the series,” she said.

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