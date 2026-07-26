Floodwaters flow through the Chenab River as authorities monitor monsoon conditions across Punjab.

Floodwaters begin receding in the Chenab River, but authorities urge vigilance as the Meteorological Department forecasts another round of heavy rainfall across northern Pakistan.

The Punjab Flood Alert remains in place after floodwaters in the Chenab River receded from medium to low levels on Sunday. Disaster management authorities confirmed that river conditions had stabilized over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that a fresh spell of monsoon rains is expected to begin on July 29, raising concerns about renewed flooding in several regions.

Chenab Flood Situation Improves

According to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), flood levels in the Chenab River declined to low-level flooding at the Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad and Trimmu barrages.

Water flow stood at 143,000 cusecs at Marala, 138,000 cusecs at Khanki, 135,000 cusecs at Qadirabad and 184,000 cusecs at Trimmu.

The authority also reported low-level flooding in the Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa, while water levels in the Jhelum and Sutlej rivers remained within normal limits.

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Flooding Persists in Nullahs

PDMA reported a medium-level flood in Basantar Nullah in Narowal and a high-level flood in Phalko Nullah near Wazirabad, where water flow reached 5,000 cusecs.

Officials urged residents living near rivers and floodplains to relocate immediately to safer areas. The provincial government has established relief camps equipped with food, medicines and essential facilities for affected families.

Heavy Rainfall Continues Across Punjab

Several districts received significant rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The highest rainfall included:

Noorpur Thal — 115mm

Gujranwala — 107mm

Gujrat — 94mm

Narowal — 68mm

Mandi Bahauddin — 65mm

Sialkot Airport — 52mm

Lahore — 37mm

PDMA said Lahore has received 450mm of rainfall over the past five days, while Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Murree and several other districts also recorded monsoon showers.

PMD Forecasts Fresh Monsoon Spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department announced that no flood-generating rainfall is expected before July 28. However, another strong monsoon system is likely to affect the upper catchments of major rivers from July 29 onward.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for:

Islamabad

Upper Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Kashmir

Gilgit-Baltistan

Rain is also expected in parts of Sindh and Balochistan, while Karachi may experience cloudy weather with light rain, drizzle and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday.

Authorities Remain on High Alert

PDMA said its emergency control rooms and district response centres remain fully operational. Officials warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas, canals and streams, landslides in Murree and surrounding mountainous regions, and damage to vulnerable mud-brick homes.

Citizens have been advised to contact the PDMA Helpline (1129) in case of emergencies.

According to the authority, recent monsoon-related incidents have claimed 22 lives and injured 183 people across Punjab. Torrential rains have also submerged nearly 400 square kilometres of land across the province.

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