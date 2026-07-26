The English edition of Nazuk brings a landmark Balochi novel to a global audience.

Sayad Zahoor Shah Hashumi’s groundbreaking novel, now available in English through Fazal Baloch’s translation, explores the hardships of Balochistan’s fishing communities, patriarchal traditions and the enduring resilience of coastal women.

Few novels capture the emotional and social realities of Balochistan’s coastal communities as powerfully as Nazuk. First published in 1976 and widely regarded as the first novel written in the Balochi language, Sayad Zahoor Shah Hashumi’s literary classic has found a new global audience through Fazal Baloch’s English translation.

More than a story about one woman, Nazuk offers an intimate portrait of fishermen, their families and the sea that shapes every aspect of life along Pakistan’s Makran coast.

A Dedication That Speaks Volumes

The English translation opens with a simple but moving dedication: “For the fishermen of Balochistan.”

Those five words immediately establish the novel’s emotional foundation. They honour generations of coastal families whose lives depend on the sea—a place that provides food, income and hope while carrying the constant threat of tragedy.

For readers familiar with Balochistan, the dedication feels deeply personal. It reflects the everyday reality of communities where every fishing expedition carries uncertainty.

The Sea as Both Provider and Destroyer

Set along the Makran coastline, Nazuk presents the sea as more than a backdrop. It becomes one of the novel’s most powerful characters.

When calm, it feeds families and sustains entire communities. When storms arrive, it destroys livelihoods and claims lives without warning.

This dual nature defines the lives of countless fishermen and their families, making the novel both emotionally compelling and culturally authentic.

Nazuk’s Story Reflects Countless Coastal Women

At the heart of the novel is Nazuk, who marries at just fifteen years old.

By the age of twenty-eight, she has lost three husbands, each a fisherman who never returns from the sea.

Rather than surrendering to grief, Nazuk continues raising her children while confronting social stigma. Many people label her a source of misfortune, forcing her to defend both her dignity and her future.

When she agrees to marry again, she makes one condition clear: her future husband must never go to sea.

Her story reflects the silent sacrifices made by many women in Pakistan’s coastal communities.

A Sharp Critique of Patriarchy

Hashumi uses everyday conversations to expose deeply rooted gender biases.

Male characters repeatedly dismiss caution as weakness by describing it as feminine. Those attitudes ultimately contribute to tragedy, as several fishermen ignore warnings before sailing into dangerous waters.

The novel also explores:

Gender discrimination

Victim blaming

Domestic inequality

Social honour

Women’s economic contribution

Abuse of power

Rather than delivering direct lectures, Hashumi allows ordinary dialogue to reveal how prejudice becomes part of everyday life.

Nazuk’s Strength Challenges Social Norms

Despite immense hardship, Nazuk refuses to become dependent.

She purchases her own fishing boat and supports not only her family but also the fishermen working under her.

Her financial independence challenges traditional assumptions that only men provide for their households.

Throughout the novel, women emerge as economic contributors, entrepreneurs and caretakers, even while society often denies them recognition.

Corruption and Abuse of Authority

Alongside its exploration of gender, Nazuk examines corruption within local leadership.

The character Gazabek represents unchecked authority, using wealth and influence to exploit vulnerable women and manipulate justice.

Hashumi contrasts Gazabek’s moral corruption with Nazuk’s resilience, highlighting that genuine strength comes from integrity rather than power.

The novel also criticizes bribery, judicial injustice and the exploitation of poor fishing communities.

Why Nazuk Still Matters Today

Nearly fifty years after its publication, Nazuk remains remarkably relevant.

Its themes—including women’s rights, economic inequality, corruption, climate vulnerability and social justice—continue to resonate across Pakistan and beyond.

Fazal Baloch’s English translation introduces this landmark work to international readers while preserving its emotional depth and cultural identity.

For anyone interested in Pakistani literature, Balochi culture or stories of resilience, Nazuk stands as an essential read.

Why You Should Read Nazuk

First novel written in the Balochi language.

Offers an authentic portrayal of life along the Makran coast.

Explores women’s resilience against social injustice.

Highlights the realities of Pakistan’s fishing communities.

Beautifully translated into English by Fazal Baloch.

A significant contribution to South Asian literature.

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