The Iran-US conflict entered a brief pause as Washington halted airstrikes, raising hopes for renewed diplomacy while concerns over dwindling military stockpiles and regional escalation persist.

KARACHI: The Iran-US conflict entered a new phase after Iran experienced another night without American airstrikes between Saturday and Sunday, offering a temporary respite following nearly two weeks of sustained military operations. The pause has sparked cautious optimism that diplomatic efforts could resume even as tensions remain high across the Middle East.

According to multiple international media reports, the United States has temporarily suspended offensive operations against Iran as officials reassess military options and regional developments. The conflict, now approaching its fifth month, has already expanded beyond the Strait of Hormuz to include attacks on US military bases, regional shipping routes and Gulf allies.

Reports by CNN and The New York Times suggest that the temporary halt may be linked to concerns over dwindling supplies of Patriot missile interceptors and other key defensive munitions. Pentagon officials have reportedly advised the White House about the strategic implications of continued military escalation.

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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that no final decision had been made regarding the next phase of operations.

“We’re talking to them right now. I think they’re getting more and more serious,” Trump told reporters, adding that Iran still faces the choice between reaching an agreement or confronting strikes at a “much higher level.”

According to Axios, the Pentagon presented Trump with plans for another round of strikes, but the proposal was set aside in favor of giving diplomacy another opportunity.

Conflict Expands Beyond Iran

While direct US airstrikes have paused, violence has continued elsewhere in the region.

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for missile attacks targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu after Saudi Arabia carried out strikes against Houthi positions on Friday.

Greek military officials said air defense systems operating in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles and a drone near Yanbu.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they had stopped four ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours, maintaining pressure on one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was prepared to facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, insisting that “there is no military solution” to the widening conflict.

Analysts warn that any further escalation could disrupt global energy markets, strain US relations with Gulf allies and deepen instability across the Middle East.

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