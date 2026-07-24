Facebook Verified badge to roll out free identity checks using video selfies

Meta introduces a free verification feature to help confirm users’ identities as AI-generated fake profiles become more common.

KARACHI: Meta is introducing a new Facebook Verified feature that allows users to verify their identity for free using a short video selfie, as the company steps up efforts to combat AI-generated fake profiles and impersonation.

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The feature is designed to confirm that an account belongs to a real person by comparing a user’s video selfie with their existing Facebook profile photos.

Video selfie required for verification

According to Meta, users seeking verification will only need to record a brief video selfie.

The system will compare the selfie with the account’s profile images to verify the user’s identity. The process takes only a few minutes and does not require any subscription fee.

The company said the feature aims to make identity verification faster while improving trust and authenticity on the platform.

Eligibility rules apply

Meta said the new verification option will not be available to every Facebook user.

To qualify, users must be at least 18 years old and their accounts must comply with Facebook’s community standards.

Accounts linked to fraud, impersonation or misleading activity will not receive the verification badge.

Professional accounts not included

Meta clarified that the programme currently does not support Facebook Pages or Professional Mode accounts.

The company said the feature is intended for eligible personal profiles during its initial rollout.

Global rollout underway

Meta said the feature is being introduced gradually in selected countries before expanding to users worldwide.

Users who do not yet see the verification option on their accounts may receive access in future phases of the rollout.

The company said the initiative reflects its broader effort to strengthen account security and reduce identity fraud as artificial intelligence makes it easier to create convincing fake identities.

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