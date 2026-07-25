A concept of Apple's rumored MacBook Ultra featuring an OLED display and redesigned interface.

Reports suggest Apple is preparing a premium MacBook Ultra featuring an OLED display, touchscreen support and a thinner design, with a launch expected between late 2026 and early 2027.

CUPERTINO: Apple is reportedly preparing its most significant high-end laptop redesign in years with the launch of the MacBook Ultra, a premium device expected to feature an OLED display, touchscreen capabilities and a slimmer design.

According to multiple industry reports, the laptop is now expected to arrive between late 2026 and early 2027, with production timelines potentially affected by the ongoing global memory chip shortage.

Apple may introduce a new premium Mac tier

The upcoming device is expected to introduce MacBook Ultra branding, creating a new tier above the MacBook Pro lineup for the first time.

Although Apple has not confirmed the name, reports suggest the company is positioning the laptop alongside its anticipated foldable iPhone as part of a new premium product category.

OLED display expected for the first time

The MacBook Ultra is widely expected to become Apple’s first Mac with an OLED display, replacing the mini-LED technology used in current MacBook Pro models.

The display is expected to deliver:

Richer colours and deeper blacks

Higher contrast and brightness

Better power efficiency

Longer display lifespan through tandem OLED technology

Industry analysts say Apple will likely use display technology similar to the latest iPad Pro.

Touchscreen support may finally arrive

After years of rejecting touchscreen laptops, Apple is reportedly preparing its first touch-enabled Mac.

The MacBook Ultra is expected to support touch alongside the traditional keyboard and trackpad rather than replacing them.

Reports indicate Apple is redesigning macOS so users can seamlessly switch between touch, trackpad and keyboard input.

macOS to become touch-friendly

The new version of macOS is expected to include features designed specifically for touch interaction, including:

Larger touch-friendly menus

Pinch-to-zoom gestures

Faster scrolling

iPad-inspired interface elements

Improved gesture controls across apps

The operating system will reportedly remain keyboard-focused while offering optional touch controls.

New design removes the notch

Apple is also expected to redesign the display with:

A hole-punch front camera

An iPhone-style Dynamic Island

Slimmer display bezels

A reinforced hinge to improve touchscreen stability

The Dynamic Island could display Siri, battery alerts, AirPods status and other system notifications.

Existing M5 chips likely to power first model

Despite the major redesign, reports suggest Apple will use the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max processors already found in current MacBook Pro models.

A second-generation MacBook Ultra featuring M7 Pro and M7 Max chips optimized for artificial intelligence workloads is reportedly planned for 2027.

Two sizes and possible 5G support

The MacBook Ultra is expected to launch in:

14-inch

16-inch

Reports also suggest Apple is exploring built-in 5G cellular connectivity, although this remains one of the least certain features.

Premium pricing expected

Pricing has not been announced, but analysts expect the MacBook Ultra to sit above the MacBook Pro lineup.

Current MacBook Pro pricing begins at $1,999 for the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch version starts at $2,999, suggesting the MacBook Ultra could carry an even higher price tag.

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