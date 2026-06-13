The USA World Cup campaign began with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday.

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The United States controlled the match from early stages. Moreover, Folarin Balogun scored twice in the first half to secure a strong start in Group D. As a result, the home team gained early momentum in the tournament.

USA World Cup Early Lead Established

The United States opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Christian Pulisic created the move with a sharp run through Paraguay’s defence. He then set up Weston McKennie, whose cross led to an own goal by Damian Bobadilla.

Shortly after the hydration break, Pulisic delivered another key assist. Consequently, Balogun finished calmly to double the lead.

Folarin Balogun Powers USA World Cup Attack

Balogun extended the lead just before halftime.

He controlled a long pass and beat multiple defenders before striking a powerful shot into the top corner. Therefore, the United States entered halftime with a 3-0 advantage.

His performance marked a standout moment in the match. In addition, it gave the USA full control of the contest.

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Paraguay improved after the break and increased attacking pressure.

They eventually scored in the 73rd minute through substitute Mauricio after a defensive lapse by the United States. However, the USA remained in control despite the setback.

Gio Reyna later sealed the result with a late goal from outside the box. As a result, the match ended 4-1.

USA World Cup Match Draws Global Attention

The match took place in Los Angeles Stadium under a closed roof and a full crowd.

High-profile spectators, including Tom Cruise and David Beckham, attended the game. Moreover, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and officials from multiple countries were also present.

Despite earlier concerns about ticket pricing, the stadium was sold out for the historic match.

USA World Cup Next Fixtures

The United States will now face Australia in Seattle on June 19.

Meanwhile, Paraguay will travel to San Francisco to play Turkey in their next Group D fixture. Therefore, both teams will look to adjust their strategies moving forward.